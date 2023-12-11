Moment hijacked car smashes into police vehicle head-on

Watch the moment a hijacked car smashes into a police vehicle head-on in Glynn County, Georgia.

Dashcam footage from the Glynn County Sheriff's Office shows the crash from 4 December.

After stealing the car and attacking the victim and her dog, the suspect fled at high speeds before colliding with the police vehicle.

According to police, Deputy Christopher Hatcher deliberately placed his patrol car in the path of the oncoming suspect to prevent the injury or death of citizens on the road.

The deputy sustained minor injuries but was released from Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center after being treated.