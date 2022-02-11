Two hippos lock jaws during epic hour-long battle in South African river

A pair of hippos violently brawl in front of South African safari tourists, a dramatic video shows.

Field guide and photographer Emily Whiting, 35, filmed the gnarly herbivores locking jaws in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve.

The aggressive clash, which went on for an hour, saw the animals repeatedly try to bite each other.

Another hippo, and what appears to be a calf, attempts to push the fighting beasts away.

Hippos are the second-largest animals on earth and can grow up to 11 feet long, six feet tall and weigh up to 7,000lbs.

