An atomic bombing survivor has issued a stark warning over the use of nuclear weapons on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Hiroshima.

Wednesday, 6 August 2025 marked 80 years since the bombing destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people.

A second bomb killed 70,000 in Nagasaki days later.

Masako Wada was only almost two years old when Nagasaki was hit. She is part of a Japanese grassroots organization of survivors, known as hibakusha, that won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for its pursuit of nuclear abolishment.

The fast-dwindling group of atomic bomb survivors are facing down the shrinking time they have left to convey the firsthand horror they witnessed in 1945.

“Nuclear weapons were made by humans and used by humans. So it is also up to the humans to abolish them," Wada urged.