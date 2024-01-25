Holocaust survivor Irene Shashar recalls witnessing father’s death at Nazi hands

Holocaust survivor Irene Shashar recalled the moment she witnessed her father’s death two years before the Second World War began, at the hands of Nazi party members.

She addressed lawmakers at the EU Parliament in Brussels to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday, 25 January.

“We heard bloodcurdling screams coming in the direction of our cramped apartment. My mother yanked my little arm and took off running in the direction of the screams,” the 86-year-old said.

She described seeing a thick crowd of people surround her apartment in Warsaw, Poland, before seeing her father’s body “sprawled” on the kitchen floor.

She and her mother escaped the ghetto and hid for the rest of the war. In 2023, she published her he published her biography ‘I won against Hitler.’