Home secretary Yvette Copper sent a warning to MasterChef host Gregg Wallace following his comments about “middle-class” women

Ms Cooper appeared on Sky News on Thursday (5 December), where presenter Kay Burley asked her for her views on the MasterChef host’s misconduct allegations.

The home secretary said: “Never underestimate women of a certain age.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard have been quite grim and it’s hard for me to comment on this individual case now an investigation is in place.

“The depressing thing is, is we hear the same story too many times. People in positions of power misusing that power and work place harassment not bein taken seriously enough.”