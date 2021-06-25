Footage from the Czech Republic shows the appalling destruction caused by a rare tornado that killed at least four people and injured more than 100.

Emergency crews can be seen responding to a fire near gutted houses, while fallen trees litter roads and railway tracks.

Thursday night’s storm saw hailstones the size of tennis balls pummelling several villages in the country’s southeast. The tornado razed homes, tore off roofs, uprooted trees and caused extensive power outages.

“It’s living hell,” South Moravia regional governor Jan Grolich said after visiting the area.