There were emotional scenes in the newsroom of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily overnight as the pro-democracy newspaper printed its final edition following a crackdown by authorities.

Journalists cheered and applauded their editors, who told them they had done a good job. Outside the headquarters, staff handed out copies of the last issue to supporters gathered there.

The paper announced it was ceasing operations after its assets were frozen and five editors and executives were arrested under a sweeping new national security law imposed by China.

The final edition sold out as Hong Kongers rallied in support of the paper.