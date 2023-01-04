Kevin McCarthy loses historic fifth vote in bid to become Speaker of the House

Kevin McCarthy lost a historic fifth consecutive vote in a bid to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, 4 January.

The GOP leader must get a majority of votes from members to be elected to the position, replacing Nancy Pelosi, after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joe Biden branded the chaos as “embarrassing.”

A sixth ballot of votes will now take place.

