Republicans spotted lobbying members on House floor as McCarthy fails fourth vote

Republican representatives, including Matt Gaetz, were spotted lobbying members on the floor of the House of Representatives as Kevin McCarthy lost a fourth round of voting in a bid to become Speaker of the House.

Rebels looking to block the California representative from replacing Nancy Pelosi backed Rep Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2021.

Overnight, the GOP leader lost the vote of Rep Victoria Spartz, who voted “present” instead of supporting him as she did previously.

