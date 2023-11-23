Moment driver rescued from truck hanging off Houston overpass

A driver was rescued from an overturned truck hanging from an overpass in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning (22 November).

Video footage from the scene shows that the vehicle nearly rolled over the edge of the I-45 road.

Firefighters used a harness to hoist the driver out of the passenger side window and southbound lanes were closed at Crosstimbers Street as officials worked to upright the truck.

“It’s a miracle, the way he was situated, the way the truck came to rest and did not come over the overpass,” authorities said.

The driver is now recovering in hospital and has thanked his rescuers for saving him before Thanksgiving.