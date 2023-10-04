Gillian Keegan cries as Rishi Sunak shares his backstory in conference speech

Gillian Keegan was spotted tearing up during Rishi Sunak’s speech at Conservative Party conference on Wednesday 4 October.

The education secretary became emotional as the prime minister discussed his backstory and recalled a sweet moment he shared with his grandfather when he first became an MP.

Mr Sunak also confirmed that the northern leg of HS2 will be scrapped and discussed a number of other policies during his wide-ranging speech.

He announced he was replacing A levels with an “Advanced British Standard” qualifications system, and will follow New Zealand in tabling plans to raise the smoking age each year in Britain.