Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smoke

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from a wind turbine in Hull after it caught fire on Wednesday (3 August).

Dramatic footage shows raging flames surrounding the blades, as some debris falls off the structure.

Blades were still rotating as the fire spread early on and an area of grassland nearby also caught fire, according to SWNS.

The 410ft turbine - located near the former headquarters of chemicals firm Croda - is the oldest in Hull, East Yorkshire and was constructed in 2008.

