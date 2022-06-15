The first flight due to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was cancelled due to an intervention from the European Court of Human Rights, according to an expert in the field.

Human Rights law expert Jessica Simor explained the court issued an interim measure to stop the flight because of “lack of fair procedures in Rwanda”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has since spoke of her disappointment about the flight’s cancellation, but added it will not prevent her from “doing the right thing”.

A spokesperson for the Rwandan government similarly said they will not be deterred by the successful legal bids.

