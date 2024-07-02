Hurricane Beryl tears roof off school as storm rips through Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 5 storm, barrels through the Caribbean, it is leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

One building in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which houses the Owia Government School and Early Childhood Centre, was significantly damaged when winds tore off its roof.

The hurricane is currently barreling toward Jamaica with 165mph winds.

Beryl is the earliest Category 5 storm recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. It grew from a tropical depression to a Category 5 in a matter of days due to above-average ocean temperatures.