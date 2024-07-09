Houston roads submerged by floodwater after Hurricane Beryl passes through Texas

Drone footage captured on Monday 8 July shows water flooding the city of Houston after the deadly Hurricane Beryl ripped through southeast Texas.

At least three people were killed after the storm brought howling winds and torrential rain to the state.

Beryl also inundated highways, closed oil ports, halted over 1,300 flights and knocked out power for more than 2.7 million homes and businesses.

The season’s earliest Category 5 hurricane on record weakened after pounding the coastal Texas town of Matagorda with dangerous storm surges and heavy rain before moving across Houston, the US National Hurricane Center said.