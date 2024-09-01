Burglars suspected of raiding Nick Grimshaw’s Ibiza villa arrested by Spanish police

An Ibiza gang linked to 22 raids at luxury villas - including Nick Grimshaw’s holiday rental - has been arrested by Spanish police.

Grimshaw, a TV and radio star, was on the island celebrating his 40th birthday when he was targeted by thieves.

Footage released by the Guardia Civil on Sunday 1 September shows the suspects raiding a luxury villa, as well as some of the stolen items.

“They used some kind of gas that produced drowsiness so as not to wake up the residents who were sleeping at the time of the robberies,” police wrote, sharing the video.