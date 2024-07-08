Ice cream van swept out to sea after tide comes in on Cornwall beach

An ice cream van was washed out to sea by the incoming tide at a beach in Cornwall on Sunday 7 July.

The incident happened on Harlyn Beach, between Padstow and Newquay, at around 4pm.

Footage shows the vehicle being tossed around in the waves and floating away from the shore.

Efforts to pull it to safety as the tide came in were in vain.

Padstow Coastguard confirmed no one was injured when the truck was swept away, and the owner was not inside at the time.

They added that a recovery vehicle pulled the van out of the water at around 9:45pm, once the tide had receded.