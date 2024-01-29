Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Iceland staff members at a Warrington store after the supermarket's executive chairman gave his backing to Labour.

Richard Walker, who quit the Conservative party last October in a blow to Rishi Sunak, said Sir Keir's party was the “right choice” for business and voters.

The former Tory donor said it was the Conservative party rather than him that had changed.

"When I was trying to become a candidate, I was told to pipe down on issues that really matter to me, like the alarming rise of food banks, by very senior people within the party," Mr Walker told BBC Breakfast.