Iceland volcano: Lava spews from mile-long fissure after eruption

Watch incredible aerial footage as lava spews from a mile-long fissure after an Iceland volcano erupted.

A volcanic eruption lit up the sky around Reykjavik, Iceland on Monday night, creating a huge fissure that threw molten rock and lava into the air.

Police declared a state of emergency and tourist spots were closed as lava flowed across the Reykjanes Peninsula.

“The eruption does not present a threat to life,” a government statement said. “There are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open.”