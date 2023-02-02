Watch: AOC calls out GOP ‘racism’ as Omar ousted from committee

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez passionately rallied against the ousting of Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs committee.

She delivered a scathing speech just moments before the Democrat was voted out of the committee.

“One of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States of America,” she said.

This vote, she argued, would be an “extension of that legacy.”

House Republicans have accused Ms Omar of antisemitism, specifically in relation to her criticism of Israel.

