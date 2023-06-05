Passengers aboard a train in eastern India on Monday (2 June) watched from their windows as they passed the site of one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.

The derailment that killed 275 people and injured nearly 1,200 more was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.

Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Balasore district in Odisha state.