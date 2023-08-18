Footage shows the moment a suspension bridge collapsed into a river, injuring 32 spectators at a duck catching contest in Indonesia.

The structure was carrying dozens of locals over a shallow river in the village of Nanga Mentukak during Independence Day festivities on 17 August.

Excited cheers were heard as the villagers ran across the water to catch ducks, but their joy turned to horror when the bridge deck suddenly twisted and fell, crushing several people.

A local police inspector said some suffered “broken bones” as a result of the incident.