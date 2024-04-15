A search and rescue team has found 18 people killed by landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, officials said on Monday 15 April.

The bodies of 14 people were found in Makale village on Sunday afternoon and four more were located in South Makale.

Loosened by torrential rain, mud poured from surrounding hills onto four houses just before midnight on Saturday in the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province.

Rescuers early Sunday managed to pull out two injured people, including an 8-year-old girl, and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the remote hillside villages.