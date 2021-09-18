Footage captures the aftermath of a sticky bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, September 18.

Afghanistan police officials have confirmed that this explosion injured a few people.

It still isn’t immediately clear what the target of the bomb was or whether any Taliban officials were amongst the wounded.

This comes as a series of three explosives set off around the country, targeting Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

There is no evidence that any of these explosions might be connected at this point. However, the attacks on Taliban’s vehicles have left three dead and 20 wounded.