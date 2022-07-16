An Iowa town’s library has closed after almost all members of staff quit following a number of complaints over LGBT+ workers and books.

The Vinton Public Library first opened in 1904 but closed on 8 July while the local library board attempts to solve its staffing problems, believed to be sparked by locals taking part in national culture wars.

A number of residents were said to be irate after the library displayed books about high-profile Democrats, before also complaining about the display of LGBT+ books and the presence of LGBT+ staffers.

