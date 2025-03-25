Prisons minister Lord Timpson has admitted indefinite jail terms are a “terrible stain” on our justice system.

In a debate in the House of Lords on Monday, he agreed that the abolished Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence was wrong but maintained the government will not resentence more 2,600 prisoners still languishing under the jail term.

In response to a question from Baroness Burt of Solihull, he revealed almost 700 IPP prisoners who have never been released have served at least 10 years longer than their original minimum term.

He says prisoners must work towards release by the Parole Board by engaging with the IPP Action Plan.