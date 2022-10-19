Crowds cheer Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi who broke hijab rule

Crowds gathered to cheer Elnaz Rekabi upon her return to Tehran after the Iranian climber broke the hijab rule during a competition in South Korea.

Footage shows the warm welcome given to the 33-year-old outside Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Wednesday, 19 October.

The athlete posted an apology to Instagram, saying a timing issue had forced her to scale the wall without her headscarf at the Asian Championships in Seoul.

Concerns were raised for her safety after the event, with reports circulating that members of her family had been detained.

