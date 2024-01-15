Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced they have attacked “espionage headquarters” of Israel in Iraq early on Tuesday, 16 January.

Footage shows the moment a large explosion takes place in Erbil, which could be heard up to 40 kilometres northeast of the area in the Kurdistan region.

“Ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region late tonight,” Iran’s Guards said in a statement.

The missile strikes hit near the US consulate, but US officials told Reuters that no US facilities were impacted by the strikes.

Reports say four dead and several wounded civilians had been brought to a local hospital after the explosions, two medical sources said.