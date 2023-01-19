Argos set to close all shops in Republic of Ireland by June

Argos is set to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland at the end of June.

The retailer, which is owned by Sainsbury’s, currently has 34 outlets in the country.

In a statement, the company said that it recognised the news would be “unsettling” for staff, but added the investment needed to modernise its operations in the Republic of Ireland was not viable.

There will be no change to Argos operations in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

