Israel-Hamas war: CCTV shows explosion at civilian crossing between Gaza and Egypt

CCTV footage appears to show the moment an airstrike hits the Rafah crossing area between Gaza and Egypt.

The video, which was verified by the BBC after it aired on an Egyptian news channel, was shared widely across social media on Monday 16 October.

Palestinians have been gathering at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in the hope of leaving ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Reports suggested that it would be temporarily reopened during a brief ceasefire, but that has not yet materialised.

The extent of the damage from the strikes is unclear and there are no reports of casualties.