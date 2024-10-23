Moment Beirut building block collapses after Israel drops suspected 2,000lb bomb

This is the moment a Beirut building block collapsed after Israel dropped a suspected 2,000lb bomb.

Eyewitness footage captured the building in the Ghobeiry area in southern Beirut collapsing after the missile strike on Tuesday (22 October).

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings, trees and street layout which matched satellite and file imagery of the area.

In a social media post earlier in the day, the Israeli military warned residents in the Ghobeiry area of the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate buildings and stay away as forces planned to take action against what it said were Hezbollah facilities.