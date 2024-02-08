Netanyahu says Israel is a ‘touch away from a decisive victory’

IsraelPrime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu has claimed his country is just a “touch away from a decisive victory” over Hamas.

Addressing the media in a press conference on Wednesday (7 February), Mr Netanyahu appeared to signal he will not accept a truce deal with Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu said victory for Israel will come in “a matter of months”, adding the IDF is “working systematically” and "will achieve all objectives of the war".

The Israeli prime minister said there is no other solution but to destroy Hamas completely, stating if this does not happen, it will only be a “matter of time until the next massacre”.