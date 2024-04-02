Labour “would sell arms to Israel” if it “abides by humanitarian law”, a shadow minister has said.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News on Tuesday, 2 April, Pat McFadden said the opposition party “doesn’t have a boycott of selling arms to Israel.”

However, if they were in charge, Mr McFadden said selling arms was “something we would do” if it were believed Israel was “abiding by international humanitarian law”.

On whether he believed Israel was following international law, Mr McFadden said: “If there’s proper legal evidence that they aren’t, the Government should come out and say so.