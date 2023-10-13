A young woman whose parents have been held hostage by Hamas militants in Israel has made a heartfelt plea for their safe return.

Speaking on TalkTV, Natalie Ben Ami said: “I see the news, I try to see as much as I can because I hope that maybe I will see my mum or my dad in one of the videos that Hamas post.

“I just want my parents back. I don’t know how I can live without them. They are my life. They raised me. I don’t want to be an orphan.”