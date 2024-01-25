David Cameron has told Israel to “deal with the bottlenecks” and allow aid into Gaza.

The foreign secretary held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he told the prime minister of the need for a two-state solution.

It came after the Israeli prime minister rejected allies’ demands for Palestinian statehood.

Lord Cameron, who flew to Israel on Wednesday (24 January) said: “They’ve got to deal with the bottlenecks.

“They’ve got to make sure the crossing points are open more often. They’ve got to make sure the checking is done more quickly.”