Four Israeli hostages, taken by Hamas from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023, have been rescued alive from the central Gaza strip, Israel’s military has said.

Their release was secured after the Israeli military carried out a “complex” daytime operation in the heart of Nuseirat, raiding two locations.

The raids left 210 Palestinians, including children, dead, Gazan authorities said.

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were all recovered on Saturday 8 June and were taken by a helicopter for medical tests before they were reunited with their families.

They had been held for 246 days.