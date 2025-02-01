This is the moment two Israeli hostages are handed over to the Red Cross under the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon were released to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday (1 February).

Another hostage, American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65, is expected to be handed over to the Red Cross at a different location – Gaza City to the north – later on Saturday.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks.