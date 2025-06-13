Moment scores of planes divert across Middle East as Israel launch strike on Iran

A time-lapse of air traffic over the Middle East shows the moment scores of planes diverted following Israel’s operation against Iran.

Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in strikes on more than 100 targets overnight by the IDF, hitting Tehran’s nuclear sites and killing top military commanders. Iran has since launched more than 100 drones towards Israel.

FlightRadar captured the moment civilian airspace cleared after the strikes began, showing flights rapidly exiting Iranian skies.

Air India, Emirates and Qatar Airways are among the airlines that have diverted flights due to the surge in conflict.