Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Israeli consulate in New York

Protesters from both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict rallied at the Israeli consulate in New York on 9 October.

Split by East 42nd Street, the two opposing groups raised signs and flags as they chanted.

“I’m here to show solidarity to the Palestinians,” Queens resident Saif Eldilemi said.

Israel formally declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after it carried out a large-scale coordinated surprise attack against Israel by air, sea and land on 7 October.

At least 900 are dead in Israel and over 500 in Gaza, with thousands wounded.