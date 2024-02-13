David Cameron has said that Israel should “stop and think very seriously” before taking further action in the city of Rafah

The British Foreign Secretary was speaking to reporters in East Kilbride, Scotland on Monday (11 February).

The comments came after airstrikes in southern Gaza killed over 100 Palestininans, according to local health officials.

The city is the last refuge of over around one million displaced civillians.

“We are very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action. But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting and we want that pause to lead to a ceasefire,” Lord Cameron said.