Lebanese journalist’s live broadcast interrupted by missile strike

A group of journalists in southern Lebanon have been targeted by strikes while reporting live on television.

The strikes almost hit the journalists directly, with a single photographer from Al Jazeera suffering minor injuries.

The incident comes exactly one month after a Reuters journalist was killed in strikes blamed on Israel, which also injured six other members of the press group including journalists from AFP, Al Jazeera, and Reuters.

Al Jazeera’s Lebanon bureau chief Mazen Ibrahim accused Israel of “directly targeting” the group. Lebanese authorities also accused Israel of the strikes.