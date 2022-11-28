Recovery efforts underway after landslide kills at least seven on Italian island

At least seven bodies have been found as recovery efforts continue on the Italian island of Ischia after the devastating landslide.

This footage, released by the local coast guard, shows the scene as crews continue to salvage what they can on the resort island.

A three-week-old baby and a pair of young siblings are among those found so far under the mud and debris.

The landslide struck the island, in the Gulf of Naples, before dawn on Saturday, 26 November.

