Dozens of migrants on board a boat in distress in the central Mediterranean Sea were rescued on Tuesday 5 March in operations by the NGO Sea-Watch.

The migrants, many suffering from dehydration and fuel burns, from a wooden boat that was tilted on one side, were rescued by the crew of Sea-Watch 5.

One died once aboard the rescue ship.

Italy instructed Sea-Watch 5 to head to the port of Ravenna to disembark those rescued, more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away from the point where the migrants were rescued.