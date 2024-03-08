Independent TV
Sea-Watch NGO rescues more than 50 migrants from Mediterranean Sea after wooden boat tips
Dozens of migrants on board a boat in distress in the central Mediterranean Sea were rescued on Tuesday 5 March in operations by the NGO Sea-Watch.
The migrants, many suffering from dehydration and fuel burns, from a wooden boat that was tilted on one side, were rescued by the crew of Sea-Watch 5.
One died once aboard the rescue ship.
Italy instructed Sea-Watch 5 to head to the port of Ravenna to disembark those rescued, more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away from the point where the migrants were rescued.
