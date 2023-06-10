Watch: Italian forces secure Turkish ship attacked by armed stowaways

Italian special forces have secured control of a Turkish cargo ship that was attacked by armed stowaways off the coast of Naples on Friday, 9 June.

Twenty-two crew members were aboard the ship, named Galeta Seaways, that was on its way to France when “unidentified people” were detected on board.

Defense minister Guido Crosetto said special forces lowered themselves onto the Turkish ship from two helicopters to free crew held by around 15 stowaways, two or three armed with sharp objects.

Mr Crosetto confirmed in a tweet that the ship’s hijackers were captured.