Martin Lewis has explained how to earn “far more” interest on savings, claiming many people are being “ripped off” when it comes to rates.

The Money Saving Expert has urged Brits to “ditch and switch” if they’re earning less than 2.5 per cent - a rate offered by the top easy access accounts.

“A huge majority of you can earn far more if you ditch and switch,” Lewis said on his ITV show on Tuesday night, before explaining the difference between fixed-rate and easy access savings.

“Recently, the difference has exploded.”

