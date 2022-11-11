Matt Hancock has admitted that he “messed up” when he quit as health secretary following a leaked video that emerged of him kissing a colleague in his ministerial office during the pandemic.

Hancock left the cabinet in June 2021 after he was caught on CCTV having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, breaking social distancing rules.

During I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Thursday, 10 November, the MP discussed his resignation with campmate Babatunde Aleshe.

“I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love,” he said.

