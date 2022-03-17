Jacob Rees-Mogg believes Brexit is a ‘great success for the country’

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that Brexit has been “a great success for the country”.

The politician appeared on LBC earlier this week, where host Andrew Marr presented him with a question from a listened.

Marr asked if Rees-Mogg “recognised what a catastrophe Brexit is?”, and he did not.

Instead, he replied: “No, Brexit is a great success for the country, it’s given the country control of its destiny”.

However, he did admit there were “some teething problems”.

