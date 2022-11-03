Emergency sirens in Japan triggered by North Korea’s missile launch

Continued missile strikes from North Korea on Thursday (3 November) sparked emergency sirens in northern Japan warning residents to stay indoors.

A siren can be heard blaring in this video from Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture, at around 8am on Thursday.

Three air strikes were fired off by North Korea that day, according to the Japan Times, which also reported rare warnings for people in Niigata, Yamagata, and Miyagi prefectures to shelter.

“The continued firing of these weapons, day after day, is an outrage and cannot be tolerated,” prime minister Fumio Kishida said.

