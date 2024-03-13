Japan’s Space One Kairos rocket explodes seconds after launch

A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit exploded just after takeoff on Wednesday, 13 March.

The Kairos rocket from Tokyo-based start-up Space One blasted off from Wakayama Prefecture but exploded within seconds while mid-air.

What appeared to be flames could be seen in some spots and a huge cloud of smoke engulfed the area as debris appeared to fly from the rocket.

If successful, the launch would have marked the first time a private company put a rocket into orbit.

Space On did not immediately respond to the Associated Press’s request for comment.