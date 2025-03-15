‘They ruined this place’: JD Vance and Usha Vance jeered as they attend concert

JD Vance Usha Vance were booed by a crowd as they attended a concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C, on Thursday, 13 March.

The US vice president and second lady were jeered as they sat down to watch the National Symphony Orchestra.

The venue has been in upheaval since Donald Trump forced out its leadership and took over as chair of the board of trustees. His decision to do so is part of his broad campaign against “woke” culture.

The Kennedy Center, supported by government money and private donations, attracts millions of visitors every year.